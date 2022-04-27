Downtown clean-up event coming Saturday to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a push to make downtown Quincy a cleaner place, especially in front of businesses.

Quincy Brewing Company, Quincy Medical Group, and the District are teaming up to host a clean-up event on Saturday.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to come and pick up trash on the ground.

Quincy Brewing Co. owner Tieraney Craig said she started the event last spring after she noticed trash outside her business.

“We noticed trash in the parking lot next to our building so instead of just complaining about it, we thought, ‘Hey, let’s really organize the community.’ And I’m sure a lot of other downtown business owners would appreciate it as well,” Craig said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Parking Lot I.

If you volunteer, you will get trash bags and gloves and be assigned a designated area.

