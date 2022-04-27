Hannibal hosts 5th annual Regional Missouri Special Olympics

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students with mental and developmental disabilities competed in the 5th annual Regional Missouri Special Olympics Tuesday.

Nearly 200 students, ages 7 and up, from schools around Missouri and Illinois competed in track events at Hannibal High School.

Hannibal Public School’s Director of Special services Mike Vaia said it was the biggest event they have hosted since it began 5 years ago.

Vaia said the athletes and the volunteers get a lot out of participating.

“It takes about as many volunteers to put this event on as it does athletes and what we found is that some of the athletes or volunteers get as much out of this event as the athletes so we are best fortunate to have a great day,” Vaia said.

The sports competitions included running, walking, throwing, jumping, and wheelchair events.

Top-placing participants in each competition received medals.

Vaia said they are considering adding more competitions, like bowling and football, to next year’s event.

