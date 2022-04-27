A little bit of an active weather pattern setting up

QUINCY (WGEM) - The high pressure system that was directly overhead yesterday, is now slowly moving southeastward. Nevertheless, the day is turning out beautifully. We have winds coming out of the south and we continue to have sunny to mostly sunny skies. Those southerly winds and sunshine will lead to a nice little warmup. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. By late in the evening and night, clouds will start to return to the area. This will gradually take us over to a mostly cloudy sky for the nighttime hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow we are still calling for some rain showers. However, the whole day will not be a washout. Some areas will not even get any rain. So the showers will be scattered, not widespread. The morning will start off dry, but the scattered showers will start to arrive by the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will be possible for everyone tomorrow night into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.