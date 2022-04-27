Marion County Endowment Fund back to business after ‘reboot’

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at an endowment fund in Northeast Missouri say they are continuing to make sure local non-profits have the funds they need to carry out their work.

Officials at the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri said while they work to ensure whatever funds are donated go to non-profits, it’s endowments like the Marion County Endowment Fund that can ensure the money goes to local causes.

Community Foundation development officer Kaylee McFarland said they hosted a dinner last week to “reboot” the Marion County Endowment Fund.

She said the organization is still the same but the pandemic had caused it to wane out of public eye when everything was put on hold. McFarland said the goal is to remind people there are organizations working to support local non-profits that benefit their community.

“Donors were really picking and choosing where they wanted to invest their dollars and where they wanted their money to go during the pandemic and we absolutely want to make sure that donors know about the Marion County Endowment Fund because for people who live in that county, this is a way to keep local dollars working for local causes,” she said.

Groups that have gotten grants through the Marion County Endowment Fund include United Way of the Mark Twain Area, FACT: Families and Communities Together, Douglass Community Services and The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

Marion County Endowment Fund council chair Irene Meyers said it was her idea to “reboot” the endowment so the public would be reminded about the local group that helps non-profits.

She said the pandemic impacted their presence so they couldn’t meet as much.

Meyers said they look over grant applications specific to the Marion County area that they get from the Community Foundation and work to approve which local nonprofits get the grants.

She said it’s important is local money stays in the community.

“It’s a relationship thing,” Meyers said. “It’s more than, ‘Who do I send money to this year?’ It’s more about long term relationships.”

Meyers said it helps build a strong relationship between the nonprofits and endowments, but also for the donors as well, who get to see their money making a difference.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.