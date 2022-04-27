McDonough Co. Health Dept. on bird flu watch

MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County Health Department is monitoring a highly pathogenic bird flu sweeping through the nation as migratory season approaches.

Health department spokesperson Niki Duffy said the avian flu has been found in wild birds in more than 30 states including Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.

Duffy said a recent report from Wednesday morning from the CDC shows that there have been more than 30,000 cases of poultry infection.

However, there have been no human cases detected, but that rare possibility remains.

“As it spreads and more and more birds are affected, we just want residents to be aware of that and what precautions they can take,” Duffy said. “To make sure the migratory birds aren’t affecting the backyard flock.”

Duffy urges residents to report any sighting of dead birds to your local county health departments.

McDonough County Health Department: 309-837-9951

Schuyler County Health Department: 217-322-6775

USDA Wildlife Services may be contacted, too at 1-866-487-3297

She also said bird feeders and baths should be removed entirely and/or cleaned weekly with a solution of nine parts water and one part bleach.

More detailed information and safety measures should be followed here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.