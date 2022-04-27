Quincy in final steps of hiring next police chief

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy is in the final steps of hiring its next police chief.

The Police and Fire Board gathered for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to finalize procedures and arrangements.

Police and fire commission chairman Barry Cheyne said their final three candidates will be in town Thursday for a city tour, lunch and a citizens forum.

He said on Friday the candidates will sit for interviews with a stakeholder group in the morning, and then the commission in the afternoon.

“This is all about the three candidates so this is a very exciting time for that, that they are the final three we have selected,” Cheyne said.

Cheyne said they expect to announce their decision at next Monday’s city council meeting.

The three candidates include Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington, Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates, and retired 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, Jonathan Lewin.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.