Quincy police department $15.3 million budget approved

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that Quincy City Council has amended and adopted the budget for the next fiscal year, Quincy Police Department officers said they can look forward to more equipment and new officers.

Police said there are about six patrol officers who work at any given time and they said that could be a safety issue because that’s not enough. But the budget gives them the money they would need to afford to hire new officers and more.

To get police officers trained, out the door, new equipment, new hires, pensions and more will cost about $15.3 million for the department come May 1st, when the budget goes into effect.

Deputy Chief Adam Yates said more than 92% is going just to salaries and benefits.

“The increase that you’re seeing in this particular budget is the city funding those pensions at 100%,” Yates said.

Yate said that gets them to what the state requires for pension funding and also gives them money to make new hires.

“Right now we’re so shorthanded that it’s difficult and there’s a number of officers that are working a tremendous amount of overtime,” he said,

“It’s been really rough. We’re constantly at minimum manpower. The minimum is six, which is understaffed. It’s not always crazy busy. Sometimes six is gobs and sometimes double that wouldn’t be enough,” Patrol Officer Kyle Hatch said.

Hatch, who has been with the department for nearly 15 years, said “A lot of people don’t realize that they could hire 15 new cops today and wouldn’t matter for another six to eight months.”

Yates said unless they’re lateral hires, officers with experience, it could take almost a year before new officers are trained and out patrolling the streets.

“At the end of the day what this budget will do if we were able to get ourselves back up to full staff, that would substantially affect the way that we respond to, investigate and deal with crime,” Yates said.

Yates said right now they have 64 officers. They plan to have five retirements this year. To fill the gaps, they want to hire 10 new officers, bringing them up to 69 officers, but they have enough money to afford 73.

Yates said they’ve worked and vetted this budget for the last several months.

RELATED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.