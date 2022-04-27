Quincy Public Schools trying to fill administrative positions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public School District is looking to fill administrative positions opening for next school year.

They are hiring for the junior high school principal, Rooney Elementary School administrative manager, and assistant director for the Academy.

Superintendent Roy Webb said he is not concerned about getting these positions filled before next school year, despite the worker shortage.

“We are excited. The teams are excited at the schools because they’re part of the selection process and so we feel real good and we feel just as good about the junior high position,” Webb said.

Personnel Director Lisa Otten said they have not had as many internal applicants for the positions as they would have expected pre-pandemic.

“The difference between this year and maybe five to ten years ago is a few number of applicants. I think across the nation, all districts are facing that,” Otten said.

Quincy Junior High School Principal Dan Sparrow is leaving to work for the Liberty Community Unit School District.

“I’m headed to Liberty Community School District and looking forward to it. I’ll be serving as athletic director and dean. I’ve always had a passion for athletics, been a coach pretty much all my life,” Sparrow said.

Otten said they post about the positions on social media, on the Illinois State Board of Education’s website, and they reach out to past applicants who were not hired.

She said the district is positive they’ll get those positions filled before next school year.

“Anytime a principal or an administrator is leaving it makes staff a little uneasy, so we want to make sure we have someone at the helm of the building,” Otten said.

The Rooney principal and assistant director positions are currently posted for all candidates to apply. Internal candidates have an early window to apply for the Junior High School principal position right now. The job will be posted for external candidates next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.