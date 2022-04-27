Tracking storms that will impact the region

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cloud cover on the increase. The cloud cover is developing in response to ahead of what will be the potential for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the Tri-State area. Expect some scattered showers first thing on Thursday morning and a better shot at showers late Thursday evening through Friday morning. An area of low pressure continues to slowly move to the northeast. This area of low pressure is part of the reason we’re seeing this prolonged period of active weather and thunderstorms in the forecast. Friday morning we should see a break in the rain showers. Friday night more showers and thunderstorms erupt and continue through Saturday. It appears at this time severe weather will stay just to the west of the region.. The rain will clear the area by Sunday morning but it will be cooler and cloud cover will stick around for most of the day Sunday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.