Warning for Tri-State parents to watch out for severe hepatitis cases showing up in children in Illinois, U.S. and world

QUINCY (WGEM) - A warning came out Tuesday for Tri-State doctors and parents about cases of severe hepatitis that have shown up in three kids across Illinois, one of them in the western part of the state.

Hepatitis simply means inflammation of the liver.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the cases might be linked to the adenovirus which usually causes respiratory illness not hepatitis, especially not in healthy children.

Adams County Infectious Disease Supervisor Jon Campos said, however, they cannot officially blame this on the adenovirus yet.

So, he said as IDPH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization continue to investigate, it’s a wait and see situation.

“If we can kind of remember how COVID started. It was very unknown. We didn’t understand it. There was misconceptions. There are still misconceptions. But as the information rolls in, we will get new guidance, and once we do, if our public is at risk, then we will be putting that information out there,” Campos said.

Campos said doctors have been informed of this, and told to test for the adenovirus.

IDPH said the two other cases in Illinois are in suburban Chicago, with one of those cases resulting in a liver transplant.

The IDPH announcement follows a CDC alert about nine cases of hepatitis, of unknown origin, in children in Alabama, all of whom were previously healthy.

Campos said the WHO reports cases in other countries as well.

The CDC said symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice.

