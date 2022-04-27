Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 26) Camp Point Central Trio Sign National Letters Of Intent With Quincy University And Central Lee Baseball Standout Alex Sandoval Signs NLI With Loras College In The Hawkeye State

Four Local Tri-State Student-Athletes In The Local Sports Spotlight
CSE Invite Underway In Adams County
CSE Invite Underway In Adams County(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was another exciting day on the local sports beat as 4 Tri-State student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent with several local and regional colleges/universities to the delight of parents, family members, teammates, coaches, and close friends.

In Adams County, there was certainly a buzz in the air at Camp Point Central High School. That’s where 3 proud members of the Class of 2022 signed NLI’s with the Hawks of Quincy University. CPC Defensive lineman Kaleb Post signed with the Hawks and he’s set to focus in on competing on the GLVC gridiron in the Fall. On the fairways, Haley Cramer is now set to take her golf game to the next level as a member of the Lady Hawks while Madison Stewart joins the QU Cheerleading Unit. We’ll have details...

In The Hawkeye State, the Hawks of Central Lee High are celebrating as well with Hawks baseball standout Alex Sandoval signing an NLI with Loras College. The talented infielder is now set to head to Dubuque, Iowa to join the ranks of the Duhawks baseball program. We’ll check in with the young man who currently sports at 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

