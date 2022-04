WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 26) Quincy Blue Devils Post A WB6 Victory Over Alleman On The IHSA Girls Soccer Pitch In The Gem City And The Fort Madison Track & Field Team Shines At The Keokuk Relays

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

Tuesday, April 27, 2022

IHSA

Western Big 6 Conference (Girls)

Alleman Pioneers 0

Quincy Blue Devils 1

QHS Now (9-5) Overall & (6-0) In The WB6 Conference Standings

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 8

Burlington 1

MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)

Hannibal 8

Moberly 0

HHS Pirates Now (14-3) Overall & (7-0) In The NCMC

IHSAA Soccer

Central Lee 4

Keokuk 0

IGHSAU Soccer

Fort Madison 1

Keokuk 8

FM Bloodhounds Slide To (4-3) On The Season

KHS Lady Chiefs Improve To (5-4) On The Season

IHSA Softball

Galesburg 1

Quincy 11

QHS Blue Devils Now (4-13) On The Season

Pleasant Hill 14

Southeastern 0

Camp Point Central 10

West Hancock 0

West Central 2

Brown County 17

Macomb 10

Monmouth-Roseville 0

MSHSAA Baseball

Marshall 2

Hannibal 11

HHS Pirates Now (12-9) On The Season

Centralia 15

Monroe City 9

MC Panthers Now (3-7) On The Season

Louisiana 13

North Callaway 8

LHS Bulldogs Now (9-7) On The Season

Atlanta 14

North Shelby 4

NS Raiders Now (8-3) On The Season

Knox County 18

Schuyler County 3

KC Eagles Now (8-3) On The Season

SC Rams Slide To (3-7) On The Season

Highland 2

South Shelby 12

SS Cardinals Now (5-4) On The Season

HHS Cougars Slide To (0-9) On The Season

Bowling Green 9

Wright City 6

BG Bobcats Now (10-2) On The Season

MSHSAA-IHSA Baseball

Clark County 1

Quincy Notre Dame 7

IHSA Baseball

Moline 5

Quincy 4

QHS Blue Devils Now (3-3) In The WB6 Standings

Quincy Will Travel To Sterling HS On Friday (First Pitch Set For 3:30 PM)

Pittsfield 22

Liberty 4 (Final/5 Innings)

Camp Point Central 16

West Hancock 6

Unity Mustangs 6

Illini West Chargers 5

College Softball

NJCAA

Illinois Central 8

John Wood 0 (Final/5 Innings)

NAIA Softball

GAME 1

Culver-Stockton 13

Iowa Wesleyan 0 (Final/5 innings)

C-SC: Emma Roseberry: 4 IP / 4 Hits / 0 BB 6 K

Alle Thompson: 2-4 / 3 RBI / 2-R HR

GAME 2

Culver-Stockton 2

Iowa Wesleyan 3

Iowa Wesleyan is now (6-25) overall

Culver-Stockton is (20-20) overall

College Baseball

NCAA

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Game 1

Quincy University 17

University Of Missouri-St. Louis 2

Game 2

Quincy University 12

UM-St. Louis 7

NAIA Baseball

Culver-Stockton 8

William Woods 10

C-SC Wildcats Now (17-27) Overall On The Season

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.