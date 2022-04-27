Advertisement

Young team and father-daughter duo lead Pleasant Hill softball

By Brendan Reidy
Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Pleasant Hill softball team is having a terrific season so far. The Lady Wolves are currently 12-5 and are looking to defend the school’s first softball Regional Championship.

The team is led by the father-daughter duo of Ryan and McKinley Lowe.

Ryan Lowe is the Head Coach of the Lady Wolves, and McKinley Lowe is the team’s standout Pitcher and Infielder.

Last week against Pittsfield, McKinley threw a no-hitter and hit a homerun in Pleasant Hill’s 10-0 victory over the Lady Saukees.

