Big changes coming to the Carthage Elementary School District

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Carthage Elementary School District is spending more than $600,000 to advance learning.

Students will see improvements next year with their curriculum, classroom technology and how they get to school.

The district received $692,643 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

They plan to use it to change curriculum in science, health and social science classes, as well as put new SMART Boards in each classroom.

Additional money will be spent on three new school buses, seven new HVAC units and summer school and after school programs.

Jenny White teaches fifth grade at Carthage Middle School. She is happy the school district is installing new SMART Boards.

“We currently have smart boards in our classrooms. However, the newer ones will be much more up-to-date and much more user friendly for the teachers and the students. And that means anything that we want to project it’ll immediately go onto the board,” White said.

Superintendent Dustin Day hopes these changes will fix educational gaps in young students.

“Hopefully we can identify those problems at a much younger age and so that way those problems can be identified and hopefully improved upon before they get into the middle school and the high school ages.” Day said.

White said these changes have been a long time coming, especially with the new curriculum.

“We are just really looking forward to next school year and we cannot wait to jump into our new curriculum and our new smart boards and our new supplies. It’ll be a lot of fun,” White said.

Day said these changes will be implemented for the 2022-2023 school year.

This is the third round of ESSER money the Carthage Elementary school district received.

You can find a full list of what they plan to do with the money on the district’s website.

