Birthday celebration features blast from WGEM past

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents at Good Samaritan home in Quincy got a special treat Thursday that included a blast from WGEM’s past.

Staff screened a pilot episode of “Possum Holler Opry” that was shot to pitch the local show to national networks.

It was all in honor of Richard “Toby” Elsenpeter’s birthday.

Elsenpeter was known as Toby Dick Ellis, the kind-hearted host of the program that aired weekly for 10 years on WGEM starting in 1960.

He said his memories of the program are all positive.

“It was really fun,” Elsenpeter said. “I mean it was really great. Joe Bonansinga was Mr. Wonderful and he was behind us 100 percent the whole studio was and it was just really great.”

Elsenpeter is a resident at the home.

He turns 95 years old on Saturday.

