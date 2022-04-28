Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 28, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Kyle Dickerman

Jacob Ohnemus

Doug Dry

Kayla Kemper

Paul Lenz

Erik Flesner

Cathy Ackers

Jynne Scholtz

Chrissy Cox

Gerhard Young

Amelia Tasco

Brent DeWitt

Patti Willock

Tara Feld

Leslie Westen

Randy Biddenstadt

McKenzie Feld

Paul Kelly

Christopher Harland

Rob Sheely

Nicole Weber

Joe Livers

Brad Churchill

Karen Baldwin

ANNIVERSARIES

Maurice & Clara Schmidt

Tom & Pat Shear

Ronnie & Rose Huber

Paul & Wendy Kelly

Steve & Jackie Adams

Bob & LaVonne Lewis

William & Christine Clanin

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.