Camp Rocky Outdoor Olympics to be held this weekend

MACOMB (WGEM) - Local kids will have a chance to have some fun and engage with college students at this weekend’s Campy Rocky Outdoor Olympics in Macomb.

The event will be held Saturday at Horn Field Campus just south of the city.

The camp consists of a variety of activities including a climbing wall, nature hikes, crafts and group games, with indoor options in case of rain.

The camp is completely run by students as part of WIU’s department of recreation, parks, and tourism administration program.

Assistant professor Megan Owens said the camp gives local kids a chance to learn about the outdoors, and college students a chance to learn about youth camp development and planning.

“And then the best part truly is having the kids work with the college students. There’s really that element of adding in the role model that the college students play in this scenario of look what you can do in your future,” said Owens.

She said most camp activities will return after a couple years of changes due to the COVID Pandemic.

“So we’re really excited this year to be bringing back a significant part of our original program. But we’re still just doing the day camp. And I hope next year that we will be able to add the overnight component back to it,” said Owens.

She said the last couple of years have provided an opportunity to teach students about how to adapt to the changing environment, in order to ensure that there is still a fun camp opportunity for kids that is safe.

Owens said Saturday’s Camp Rocky event is fully booked, but there are opportunities for other groups to schedule some outdoor fun at WIU’s Horn Field Campus.

Those interested can contact the department of recreation, parks and tourism administration by calling 309-298-1967.

You can find out more about the department and Horn Field Campus here.

