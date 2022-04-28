Carthage students create book catalog to help teachers

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Carthage Middle School are making a difference by making it easier for their teachers to find books in the building.

Eighth graders Jonah Zanolla and Kayden Swisher have spent the last three months making a digital catalog of every book at the middle school.

Every teacher has to keep track of their own books because their school does not have a library or librarian.

The goal was to it make it easier for teachers to see who owns which book and where to find them.

“Say a teacher or a student needs a book, you can go into it, type the books’ name in and it’ll show up and it’ll tell you what classroom it is located in so you can go and get it,” Swisher said.

Zanolla said he thought of the idea because he wanted to help teachers stay organized.

“I’ve always noticed that there’s never enough organization between classrooms and you have to go around searching yourself and I wanted to change that so I went and we wrote down every book in the school and put it all in a Google sheet,” Zanolla said.

Swisher and Zanolla plan to give students access to the spreadsheet to make it easier for them to find books.

