Divided Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

According to data from DES, more than 350,000 families in Arizona received Nutrition Assistance...
According to data from DES, more than 350,000 families in Arizona received Nutrition Assistance Emergency Allotments in addition to regular SNAP benefits for food.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants.

The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The legislation now advances to the House.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at restaurants — Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia. Illinois is slated to add the restaurant option this spring.

Missouri’s Republican Senate leaders joined Democrats to pass the bill, though most Republicans voted against it.

