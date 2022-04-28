Advertisement

UPDATE: Hannibal house fire ruled an arson

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - One person is in custody after a home caught fire in the 900 block of Fulton Avenue in Hannibal Thursday.

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said investigators ruled the fire at 902 Fulton Avenue was an arson.

However, Kempker did not provide a name of the person who is in custody because charges are pending.

Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen said they received the call around 9:15 a.m. and were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes.

He said firefighters had no issues putting out the fire.

Neisen said nobody was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Kempker said investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department, the Hannibal Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire.

Neisen said while the fire caused substantial damage, he is unsure if the home is a loss at this point.

