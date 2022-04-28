Hannibal school district looking to turn vacant building into innovation campus

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal school district offers classes such as welding and cosmetology to give students a chance to enter the workforce and improve their skills post graduation.

But with the demand for labor growing, district officials said they are looking to expand their offerings by taking over and renovating a vacant building.

The Sutherlands lumber store building has been vacant since 2014. Superintendent Susan Johnson said they want to turn it into the Hannibal Regional Innovation Campus.

She said the building would give them the space they need to meet the overwhelming demand surrounding their hands-on career programs.

“We have kids on waiting lists wanting to get in there because there’s a lot of big equipment that’s needed for that,” she said. “It’s very costly and it takes a lot of space and we’ve utilized all the space that we have, to be able to put as many students in those programs as we can and we don’t want to have waiting lists. We want those kids to come and get those services.”

She said they could potentially double the amount of students who would be able to take those classes.

Johnson said the building would also give them space to offer nursing courses, an early college program and adult classes for businesses to train employees.

District business manager Rich Stilley said they have been analyzing the labor needs in Hannibal and Northeast Missouri which includes welding, truck driving, and healthcare services.

He says the campus could be a tool to meet those needs and more.

“To be able to have courses that provide adult education and programming, to help support our businesses and their employees to gain additional skills,” he said. “It would provide Hannibal as a place that would be attractive and have additional business come.”

Johnson said the idea does have the support of the community, politicians, and local economic leaders as well.

Stilley said the district has not purchased the building yet as they are still in the planning stage. He said some estimates show it could cost the district up to $14 million to purchase and renovate the building, however the cost could change depending on the outcome of an engineering survey.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.