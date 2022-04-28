Advertisement

Missouri House tries again to require photo ID to vote

Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House has voted to require voters to show photo identification at the polls.

House members voted 96-47 to send the bill to the Republican-led Senate on Thursday. Missouri voters in 2016 amended the state constitution to require photo IDs. But the Missouri Supreme Court later gutted the rule. So lawmakers are trying again to get the requirement to stick.

Republican supporters say photo identification makes voting more secure.

Democrats argue photo IDs only prevent voter impersonation, which they say is not an issue.

