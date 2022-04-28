Advertisement

Several chances of rain ahead

By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day. Due to the clouds, temperatures will be a little cooler but still pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The main focus of the forecast though is on our chances of rain over the next several days. As we head through the rest of day, more moisture will move into the lower levels of the atmosphere. Therefore, we will continue with the scattered rain showers on and off again. Since the rain will not be widespread, some will miss out on the rain entirely. Late overnight, we will be in store for another round of showers and also some thunderstorms. These will continue into tomorrow morning before clearing out later in the afternoon. These storms are not expected to be severe. However, the storms will produce heavy downpours and lightning and thunder.

