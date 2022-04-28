Sports betting bill stalls in Missouri Senate following Wednesday fillibuster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sports gambling in the Show-Me State will probably have to wait another year.

The Missouri Senate adjourned Wednesday night without voting on HB 2502, which would have legalized online and retail sports betting statewide.

After last night, the odds look long for legalized sports betting in MO (at least this session). I’ve heard from many constituents on this issue. It would create jobs in the Northland and tax revenues for the state. We don’t need those resources flowing to our neighboring states. — Lauren Arthur (@LaurenArthurMO) April 28, 2022

Sen. Denny Hoskins filibustered the bill due to an amendment to remove the addition of video lottery terminals from the bill.

State lawmakers and proponents have cited numerous instances of Missourians crossing state lines into Iowa and Illinois to place bets, where sports gambling has been legalized.

