Strong storms possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are tracking the potential for severe storms to roll in through the area overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. The main threat lies well to the west of the region. Some of these severe storms may hold together long enough to make their way into the very western fringes of the Tri States. The rest of us while we may see some strong storms we believe the biggest threat is periods of heavy rain. There are two potential rounds of heavy downpours. The first is early Friday morning, the second round would be overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks to us as if this rain threat pretty much exits by Saturday afternoon. We should break out and see some sunshine for part of the day Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.