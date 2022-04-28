Advertisement

Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gun violence in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.

There were also more than 10,000 excess nonfatal injuries.

The findings came from data collected by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Four states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas - accounted for most of the shootings.

Researchers can’t say if COVID-19 itself factored into the increase of gun incidents compared to other issues, including civic unrest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
QPS Administration Shortage
Quincy Public Schools trying to fill administrative positions
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Hannibal Schools hoping to turn vacant building into a learning campus
Hannibal school district looking to turn vacant building into innovation campus

Latest News

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station
First responders support a 6-year-old boy who was burned in a bullying incident.
‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed