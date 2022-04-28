WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 27) Monroe City Basketball Standout Joshua Talton Issues A Verbal Commitment To John Wood And Quincy Blue Devil Golfer Laci Novosel Signs National Letter Of Intent With UNC-Ashville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The word came down like rolling thunder once a few local prep basketball insiders logged on to their social media accounts earlier today and discovered that Monroe City guard Joshua Talton had finally issued a verbal commitment. That commitment was a big one as the All-State guard informed the college basketball world that he’s 100% committed to John Wood Community College. That had to be music to the ears of JWCC Athletic Director and head basketball coach Brad Hoyt. Signing the reining Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 3 Co-Player of the Year just doesn’t happen every year. The 6-foot-1multi-talented phenom is a coaches dream with his unlimited athletic talents and high basketball IQ. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Titletown earlier today to find out firsthand about what went into this big decision for Mr. Talton.

Meanwhile, in “The Gem City” earlier today, It was a Wednesday filled with more National Letter of Intent signings on both the high school and junior college level. At QHS, golf standout Laci Novosel signed her “NLI” this afternoon with UNC-Ashville. Laci has been a player to watch within the ranks of the Blue Devils golf program for the past 4 years and she’s also been a standout on the prep hardwood as well. We’ll check in with the reining Western Big 6 Conference MVP from the fairways about her big decision to head to the Tarheel State.

At the Student Activity Center on the John Wood Community College campus at 3:30 pm, Lady Blazers soccer standout McKenna Little signed her “NLI” with the Lady Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. McKeena is headed to the NAIA member school excited to have an opportunity to continue her athletic and academic career competing in the Heart Of America Athletic Conference ranks. We’ll have more details...

