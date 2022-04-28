Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 27) Monroe City Basketball Standout Joshua Talton Issues A Verbal Commitment To John Wood And Quincy Blue Devil Golfer Laci Novosel Signs National Letter Of Intent With UNC-Ashville

John Wood Soccer Standout McKenna Little Signs “NLI” With Culver-Stockton
Monroe City Guard Joshua Talton Wins Clarence Cannon Conference Player Of The Year Award
Monroe City Guard Joshua Talton Wins Clarence Cannon Conference Player Of The Year Award(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The word came down like rolling thunder once a few local prep basketball insiders logged on to their social media accounts earlier today and discovered that Monroe City guard Joshua Talton had finally issued a verbal commitment. That commitment was a big one as the All-State guard informed the college basketball world that he’s 100% committed to John Wood Community College. That had to be music to the ears of JWCC Athletic Director and head basketball coach Brad Hoyt. Signing the reining Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 3 Co-Player of the Year just doesn’t happen every year. The 6-foot-1multi-talented phenom is a coaches dream with his unlimited athletic talents and high basketball IQ. The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Titletown earlier today to find out firsthand about what went into this big decision for Mr. Talton.

Meanwhile, in “The Gem City” earlier today, It was a Wednesday filled with more National Letter of Intent signings on both the high school and junior college level. At QHS, golf standout Laci Novosel signed her “NLI” this afternoon with UNC-Ashville. Laci has been a player to watch within the ranks of the Blue Devils golf program for the past 4 years and she’s also been a standout on the prep hardwood as well. We’ll check in with the reining Western Big 6 Conference MVP from the fairways about her big decision to head to the Tarheel State.

At the Student Activity Center on the John Wood Community College campus at 3:30 pm, Lady Blazers soccer standout McKenna Little signed her “NLI” with the Lady Wildcats of Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. McKeena is headed to the NAIA member school excited to have an opportunity to continue her athletic and academic career competing in the Heart Of America Athletic Conference ranks. We’ll have more details...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 28) QHS Volleyball Standout Mayci Minor Signs National Letter Of Intent And QU Pitching Product Riley Martin Is Moving Up In The Chicago Cubs Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Volleyball Standout Mayci Minor Signs Letter Of Intent In The Gem City And QU Pitching Product Riley Martin Is On The Move Within The Chicago Cubs Orfanization

Sports

Young team and father-daughter duo lead Pleasant Hill softball

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 27)

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 27) 71st Annual Quincy Invite Showcases Top Performances In IHSA Track & Field Arena And QND Softball Standout Eryn Cornwell Reaches Career Milestone On The Dirt Against West Hancock

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
71st Quincy Invite Showcases Top Track & Field Athletes In Action At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (April 27)

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tues. (April 26) Part II

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 26) Part I

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (April 26) Quincy Blue Devils Post A WB6 Victory Over Alleman On The IHSA Girls Soccer Pitch In The Gem City And The Fort Madison Track & Field Team Shines At The Keokuk Relays

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils Post A Shutout Victory Over Alleman On The IHSA Girls Soccer Pitch In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 26)

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (April 26) Camp Point Central Trio Sign National Letters Of Intent With Quincy University And Central Lee Baseball Standout Alex Sandoval Signs NLI With Loras College In The Hawkeye State

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Four Local Tri-State Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent With Local and Regional Colleges/Universities!