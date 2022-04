WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (April 27) 71st Annual Quincy Invite Showcases Top Performances In IHSA Track & Field Arena And QND Softball Standout Eryn Cornwell Reaches Career Milestone On The Dirt Against West Hancock

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

High School Softball

West Hancock 1

QND Lady Raiders 12

QND: Eryn Cornwell (4-For-4) / 2 Doubles / HR / 100th Career Hit In Prep Ranks

Quincy 4

Unity 2

West Central 3

Macomb 0

MHS: Hannah Higgins (2-For-3) / 2 Doubles

Kaitlyn Robinson (1-For-3) / 7 IP / 1ER / 6 Strikeouts

Brown County 9

Beardstown 5

Southeastern 7

Western 18

High School Baseball

IHSA

Camp Point Central 18

Rushville-Industry 7

CPC: 16 Hits For The Panthers vs. RI Rockets

CPC: Panthers Now (4-2) In Conference Play!

CPC: (WP) Keaton Dickhut

CPC: Mason Miller (HR) / Cole Petersen (4 Hits) / Dylan Dickhut (4 Hits)

Pittsfield 14

New Berlin 1 (Final/5 Innings)

PHS Saukees Now (16-4) On The Season

Southeastern 2

Brown County 12

BC Hornets Tallied 13 Hits vs. SE Suns Pitching Staff

MSHSAA Baseball

Palmyra 8

Centralia 6

PHS Panthers Now (5-8-1) Overall & (5-1) In The Clarence Cannon Conference

Mark Twain 13

Clopton 2

MTHS Tigers Now (5-5) On The Season

Knox County 2

Harrisburg 0

KC Eagles Now (9-3) On The Season

South Shelby 11

Bevier 4

SS Cardinals Now (5-4) On The Season

Highland 11

Monroe City 15

Senior Night For MC Panthers

IHSA Track & Field

71st Annual Quincy Invite

Flinn Memorial Stadium

Quincy, Illinois

100M Varsity

1. Jettason Rose (QHS) 11.19 (Rose Also Won The 200M--22.50)

2. Keegan Sunde (Liberty) 11.39

3. Alex Girardin (Liberty) 11.40 PR

Women’s 100M Varsity

1. Sadiya Hodges (QHS) 13.42 PR

2. Breckett Bruening (QHS) 13.53

3. Hailey Emerick (Macomb) 13.82

400M Varsity

1. Keegan Sunde (Liberty) 52.71 PR

2. Garrick Homan (QHS) 52.88 PR

3. Drew Tipton-Hicks (QHS) 53.69 PR

Women’s 800M Varsity

1. Anna Schuering (QHS) 2:20.09

1600M Varsity

1. Fiker Rosen (QHS) 4:31.04 PR

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.