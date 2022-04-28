With more reasonable weather, Tri-State farmers finally able to get into fields to plant

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Many tractors were out in the fields Wednesday as the temperature stayed warm, and the sun shone.

Farmers, like Mark Hyer of Camp Point, said the soil has finally become habitable for this season’s crops.

With recent cold and wet weather, Hyer said they have had to hold off on planting corn, and soybeans, to ensure they receive a high yield.

“These last few weeks have been wet, but these last few days are what we’ve been needing, some sun, wind, and warmth. And that’s why you see trackers all over right now,” Hyer said.

Hyer said he has come to expect this weather as he thinks it has become constant around this time of year.

“Whether or not it’s gonna be a good harvest season is up to mother nature,” Hyer said.

According to the latest crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of the beginning of this week, only two percent of the corn and only one percent of the soybeans had been planted.

