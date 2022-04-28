Advertisement

With more reasonable weather, Tri-State farmers finally able to get into fields to plant

By WGEM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Many tractors were out in the fields Wednesday as the temperature stayed warm, and the sun shone.

Farmers, like Mark Hyer of Camp Point, said the soil has finally become habitable for this season’s crops.

With recent cold and wet weather, Hyer said they have had to hold off on planting corn, and soybeans, to ensure they receive a high yield.

“These last few weeks have been wet, but these last few days are what we’ve been needing, some sun, wind, and warmth. And that’s why you see trackers all over right now,” Hyer said.

Hyer said he has come to expect this weather as he thinks it has become constant around this time of year.

“Whether or not it’s gonna be a good harvest season is up to mother nature,” Hyer said.

According to the latest crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of the beginning of this week, only two percent of the corn and only one percent of the soybeans had been planted.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
QPS Administration Shortage
Quincy Public Schools trying to fill administrative positions
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
QMG proposed hospital
QMG birth center, small-format hospital get state approval
Hannibal Schools hoping to turn vacant building into a learning campus
Hannibal school district looking to turn vacant building into innovation campus

Latest News

Local kids will have a chance to have some fun and engage with college students at this...
Camp Rocky Outdoor Olympics in Macomb this weekend
Richard "Toby" Elsenpeter's birthday. Elsenpeter was known as Toby Dick Ellis, the kind-hearted...
Possum Holler Opry star celebrates 95th birthday in Quincy
WIU President Guiyou Huang was presented with a Tree Campus USA flag for ten years of...
WIU celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting ceremony
Gov. Pritzker discusses the current state of COVID-19 in Illinois
Gov. Pritzker discusses the current state of COVID-19 in Illinois
Oitker teaches students
Western teacher wins Golden Apple Award