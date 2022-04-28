WIU celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting ceremony

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University took a step to help the environment Thursday afternoon in celebration of Arbor Day.

WIU president Guiyou Huang led the ceremony with a proclamation of Arbor Day on WIU’s campus.

The ceremony was followed by the planting of a black gum tree. The tree type was selected by President Huang’s wife, Jennifer Qian.

Black gum trees are native to the region, and are hardy against insects and diseases.

Students and staff at WIU have planted a tree daily since the 1990′s, and school officials say the tradition is a step to keep the campus beautiful while helping the planet as well.

“This is one of our big focuses that we pride ourselves on this campus. We have in excess of 2,700 trees across campus with quite a variety. And we like to focus on trees that are native to this region. And this is a good way to celebrate that as well as become sustainable,” said assistant vice president for facilities Troy Rhoads.

Paul Blome, professor of aboriculture and urban forestry at WIU, agreed, saying that Thursday’s ceremony helps set a good example for students.

“You know we’re planting trees and they’ll be relatively small, but they will be here for decades, possibly centuries right? So we would be paying it forward as it were when we plant a lot of trees, and we take good care of them, we are having hope in the future,” Blome said.

He said the expansion of the regional canopy is extra important given the recent outbreak of tree disease caused by the emerald ash borer.

In addition to the tree planting ceremony, Huang was also presented with a Tree Campus USA flag to recognize ten years with the Arbor Day Foundation.

You can find out more about Arbor Day here.

Throughout the planting ceremony, Blome explained the proper way to plant a tree to reduce the chance of disease and death. (WGEM)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.