Advertisement

3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say

Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Hannah Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Three women have been arrested in connection to a child abuse case at a Lexington child care center, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

WIS reported that Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, is charged with infliction of great bodily harm upon a child. Amy Marie Grice, 38, and Jeannie H. Locklear, 49, are charged with obstructing justice, according to warrants.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the case started a month ago with a call from the child’s mother from Windsor Academy in Lexington. The daycare told the mother of the child that their leg was hurt in the railing of a crib.

Doctors determined that the child’s leg was broken.

Detectives asked to review the video from inside Windsor Academy. Grice and Locklear told deputies that the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured.

Eventually, detectives determined that the women had taken steps to delete the video after they watched it. However, Koon said that detectives were able to recover the video.

The video allegedly shows McKnight forcefully folding the child’s leg under their body and flipping them into the crib while still holding their left leg.

“Based on detectives’ review of the video, the child was crawling and playing without any visible pain before the incident, then crying and unable to put weight on the left after the incident,” Koon said.

On Friday morning, McKnight, Grice and Locklear were arrested. They are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified
Richard "Toby" Elsenpeter, who as Toby Dick Ellis hosted "Possum Holler Opry" for 10 years on...
Birthday celebration features blast from WGEM past
Home at 902 Fulton Avenue.
Hannibal house fire suspect identified
Transitions School
Transitions School to shift focus to children with autism
Oitker teaches students
Western teacher wins Golden Apple Award

Latest News

Strong storms that erupt in Kansas may hold together and impact our area
Severe storms possible for some
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged sexual assault
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol