Adams County students show off their businesses at trade show in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Young entrepreneurs showed off a years worth of work Thursday night.

The Adams County CEO class of 2022 participated in the trade show at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Students had to create a business over the past year, and then present it to the public.

They worked with the business community which helped provide funding, expertise, and one-on-one mentoring.

Adams County CEO Facilitator Roger Leenerts said these opportunities get students ready for entrepreneurial jobs in the future.

“One thing they learn a lot about is connections and networking. So they’ve met a lot of people in the community, and learned about what mentoring is, how to work with professionals and people who own businesses or manage businesses,” Leenerts said.

Students, like Alex Buss, said they take a lot away from the experience.

“This is a great stepping off point for someone who wants a bigger business, or wants to go even work for someone else,” she said. “It gives you a lot of good experience to help out with that.”

Leenerts added that he wanted students to continue to use their skills in Quincy for their own business, or other businesses.

