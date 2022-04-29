Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 30, 2022

By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hilda West

Denny Griffin

Kamia Holt

Sharon Moyer

Odie Lee Cook Jr.

Karlee Marlow

Karen Wagner

Harper Kerker

Justin Davis

Brian Fleming

Maya Furhman

Rose Elam

Holly Riggins

Lexi Hulett

Kathy Wright

Betty Bradshaw

Randy Hagerbaumer

Jared LaBonte

ANNIVERSARIES

Gary & Robin Ideus

Kurt & Tanya Wolf

Wayne & DiAnna Lehner

Andrew & Brooke Miller

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 29, 2022

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 29, 2022

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 29, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 28, 2022

Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 27, 2022

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 27, 2022

Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 27, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 26, 2022

Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 26, 2022

Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 26, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 25, 2022

Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: April 24, 2022

Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: April 25, 2022

Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: April 22, 2022