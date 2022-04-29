Golden Bridges to hold food drive at Dogwood Parade

QUINCY (WGEM) - Once again, Golden Bridges is hosting a food drive along the Dogwood Parade route.

Golden Bridges Co-owner Susan Scholz said they have been collecting canned goods during the parade since 2018.

She said over the years, they’ve donated 2000 pounds of food. Their goal for this year is 700 pounds.

Scholz said it’s important for the community to stand up for those in need.

“If we can give back to the community as a whole by donating food to those local food pantries, then we’re giving back to those who need a helping hand, especially during this pandemic time for food security,” Scholz said.

All donations will go to Horizons Soup Kitchen.

