Hannibal arson suspect identified

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - On Friday, Hannibal Police identified the suspect allegedly involved in a house fire on Thursday as 23-year-old Cheyenne R. Voelkel of Hannibal.

According to police, Voelkel has been charged with 2nd degree arson.

Cheyenne R Voelkel (Hannibal Police Department)

Hannibal Fire Department Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said investigators ruled the fire at 902 Fulton Avenue as arson late Thursday. At that time, he also said a suspect was in custody but did not identify them.

Hannibal Fire Chief Ryan Neisen said they received the call around 9:15 a.m. Thursday and were able to put the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Kempker said the house was divided into two living units. He said the fire started in the living room of the downstairs unit, and spread a bit into the upstairs unit, before firefighters were able to put it out.

Neisen said nobody was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Kempker said investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department, the Hannibal Police Department, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire.

This fire serves as a reminder to always have smoke alarms, according to Kempker as he said the house did not have any.

He said if you need smoke alarms, you can stop by your local fire department.

