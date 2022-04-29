Hannibal Arts Council holds “Bad Art by Good People” art auction

Autoplay Caption

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - 15 area community leaders paired with 15 artists to create works of art that were auctioned off Thursday night at the Hannibal Arts Council.

The teams worked for weeks on their art leading up to the 3rd annual Bad Art by Good People art auction that was open to the public with a reservation.

The art was available to view beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees enjoyed food and drinks, and networked. At 7 p.m. they began to auction off the art to the public.

The teams included many recognized names from the community partnered up with artists and mentors by drawing names out of a hat:

Wendy Harrington from the HRH Foundation was partnered with Steve Ayers.

Stacy Raith was partnered with Lisa Wiese.

Liz Monroe from International Eyecare was partnered with Rebeca Butler.

Elise Blue from NEMO Humane Society partnered with Vilma Holt.

Kathy Wear of Dutch County General Store was partnered with Becky Evans.

Megan Rapp from the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau was partnered with Kelly Eddington.

Ted Sampson of Hannibal Public Schools partnered up with Beck Fisher.

Bob Garner from Great Rivers Bank was partnered with Patricia Garey.

Courtney Bareis from F&M Bank And Trust Company was partnered with Pat Kerns.

Heather Temple from ServPro of Hannibal partnered up with Steve Holt.

Darren Dowell of Chariton Valley was partnered with Deb Myers.

Mark Kempker of the Hannibal Fire Department partnered up with Stephen Schisler.

WGEM’s own Ben Van Ness was partnered with Nick Sorrill.

Neil Maune Wasinger Parham, L.C., partnered up with Cyndi Taylor.

Pat Benson from Benson Financial Group was partnered with James Zimmerman.

Organizers said, The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue in cheek, as the end-product of the community leader working with an artist/mentor will more than likely be good, if not great!

Organizers added they were excited to connect community leaders and artists in a new way by implementing this new fundraising concept, which was modified from similar ones produced by arts organizations in Kansas and Ohio.

