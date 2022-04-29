Advertisement

Heavy rain expected

By Whitney Williams
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The showers will continue through this afternoon. At times, there will be some lighting and thunder and some heavy downpours. With those heavy downpours, some water ponding on the roads will be possible. Thankfully though, severe weather is not expected with this round. After this dose of rain clears the area, we will have just a few hit or miss showers early this evening, with a lot of us seeing a break in the rain. As for temperatures, highs will be in the 60s again. It will be a little windy though, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Overnight tonight into tomorrow, a cold front will be approaching the area. This will bring us yet another round of showers and thunderstorms. We will be keeping an eye on these storms for the chance for a *few* of them being on the strong to severe side. The main threats would be strong gusty windy and hail. Along with heavy downpours and lightning/thunder. With that being said, because the storms will be coming through overnight/early morning, there is lower instability (fuel for the storms) so the threat for severe storms is pretty minimal.

