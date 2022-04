Hospital Report: April 29, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Doris Lee Schroder, 93, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at April 28 at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Michael Lee Hultz, age 79, of Lewistown, MO, formerly of Quincy, IL, died on April 27 in the Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Barbara E. Woodvine, age 73, of Quincy, died on April 26 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital reports:

Travis Wooldridge & Ashley Bergheger of Carthage, IL..girl

James Gunn & Lily R. Gibson of Houston, TX and Quincy, IL..boy

Matt & Candy Hoener of Quincy, IL..boy

Derek & Melissa Harris of Quincy, IL..girl

Tanow Wigfall & Mayzie Tieken of Quincy, IL..girl

Derek & Jennifer Peters of Quincy, IL...boy

James & Kaitlin Griffin of Quincy, IL...girl

Logan Robertson & Abigail Olson of Palmyra, MO...girl

