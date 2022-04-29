Lee County ranked among least healthy in Iowa

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Lee County residents could be healthier according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin

The annual health survey, known as countyhealthtracker.org, takes into account mental health factors and physical health factors, such as premature death, teen births, vaccination rates, obesity, hospitalizations and more.

Lee County ranks particularly high compared to other counties when it comes to teen births, children in poverty and drunk driving.

Community outreach and development project coordinator with the Lee County Health Department, Breanna Kramer, said the health department knows about the rankings and are engaged in efforts to reverse the trend.

“We are aware that that is happening, and we have a strategic plan in place to move that forward,” Kramer said. “We’ve been working with a lot of community partners on these projects and there’s several community initiatives out there as well that are working on similar topics.”

She stressed that Lee County has lots of people working on these projects to help the county, but more volunteers never hurt since improving health is a countywide effort.

“Lee County has a lot of great people and community initiatives happening right now that are trying to make Lee County a better place to live, learn, work, and play,” Kramer said. “And they’re really just working hard to improve our rankings and improve the health of our county.”

She said one relatively new program that helps combat these issues is the Empowering Families Project.

The project works to eliminate child abuse and neglect in the community, which is a known contributor to health defects later in life.

