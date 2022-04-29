Local McDonald’s to offer free Egg McMuffin to teachers

QUINCY (WGEM) - On May 3, Tri-State area McDonald’s are celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Day by offering a free Egg McMuffin from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Local McDonald’s Operator Greg Shierling is hoping this offer makes educators feel special to start off their day.

“McDonald’s has a long history of recognizing teachers as a key part of our communities,” said Shierling. “This is just another way we can remind our educators how special they are and show them that they have the support and appreciation of their local McDonald’s.”

To redeem, teachers must show a valid educator ID when ordering.

Participating Tri-State locations include:

1301 Broadway Quincy, Illinois 62301 (Please note this store location opens at 6:30 a.m.)

3201 E. Broadway Quincy, Illinois 62301

4805 Broadway Street Quincy, Illinois 62301

524 W. Washington Pittsfield, Illinois 62363

4407 McMasters Hannibal, Missouri 63401

1603 US 61 Bowling Green, Missouri 63334

1407 Main St Keokuk, Iowa 52632

