Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.(WDJT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.

