National Drug Take Back Day event tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you have expired prescription drugs or pills you no longer need, health professionals are asking you to turn them in.

Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The Adams County Health Department will be collecting prescription drugs to try to keep you safe.

Environmental Specialist Triena Gosney said it’s a good way to protect family members in your home from taking them.

“I would just encourage them to come out into the community to get rid of the medications just to make it safer for their home. It’s a good way to dispose of the medication in an environmentally friendly way,” Gosney said.

The drive-thru event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will not take syringes, needles or other sharps and liquid medications.

Gosney said if you can’t make it to the event, you can bring your medications to the Quincy Police Department’s drop-box.

