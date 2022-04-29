Pike County stolen truck report leads to another stolen vehicle being found

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - At 7:49 a.m. on Sunday, The Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a white, 2018 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck stolen from the 1000 block of Decatur Street in Barry, Illinois, according to a release on Friday from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff David Greenwood reported when deputies arrived they found someone had also broken into another vehicle and a closed garage.

Greenwood stated deputies later located the F-150 in Hannibal and returned it to the owner.

He said during the investigation, deputies also found a black Honda Sport Utility Vehicle that was stolen from Hannibal, Missouri, earlier that morning.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is still ongoing and asked the public to call 217-285-5011 with any information. Those with information can also call Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500.

Greenwood stated any information leading to an arrest will make you eligible for a cash reward.

Sheriff David Greenward is warning residents to lock their vehicle doors, remove keys from their vehicles and not leave valuables in them.

