Quincy Public Schools prepare to serve displaced Transitions School students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools is going to serve seven more students with intellectual and developmental disabilities next year as they will no longer will be able to attend Transitions School.

Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Transitions who do not have an autism spectrum disorder will have to attend public schools next school year.

Transitions claims the decision is what the community needs right now.

“The number of children with intellectual disabilities and fragile health conditions has gotten smaller and smaller through the years while the population with autism spectrum disorders has increased significantly,” said Transitions Director of Development Barbara Chapin.

Chapin said the decision was made so Transitions School can meet the specific needs of an ever-increasing number of children who have autism spectrum disorders.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said his district expects seven students from Transitions next school year, one of which already does half days at QPS.

“We learned about that a few days ago, and we have been prepping for that,” Webb said.

Webb said he will be meeting with individualized education plan staff and parents to ensure they meet the needs of those kids.

“Any time you have a special needs child, especially with some significant special needs, transitions are always a little worrisome. We want to put the parents’ mind at ease that we will be prepared for these students. We will be prepared to meet their needs,” Webb said.

Due to the change, there will be eight paraprofessional positions lost at Transitions School. All staff will have to apply for remaining jobs next year.

Webb encourages those who are no longer employed at Transitions to apply at QPS.

Chapin said 11 students are being affected by the change and will attend their home school districts in Adams County.

She said they already have 15 students enrolled for next school year.

