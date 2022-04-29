Severe storms possible for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - We will be tracking the potential for strong storms that may impact the very western edge of the Tri-States early Saturday morning. Scotland County, Shelby County and Knox County have the potential to see a few severe storms. High wind and large hail would be the primary threats. The impact time would be between 2 AM and 4 AM Saturday morning. The rest of the day Saturday should be pretty uneventful. We will see the sun break out and the temperatures top out in the low 70s. Then the wind will shift out of the west and temperatures may drop late Saturday afternoon. There’s also some cloud cover that will be circulating around the backside of the storm system. That cloud cover may have us socked into a mostly cloudy sky for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will struggle just to get up into the low 60s. It will also be a bit breezy out of the west Sunday afternoon gusting up to 30 miles an hour. I wish I had better news on the extended outlook for dry weather, but that just is not the case. We have one dry day in the extended outlook and that looks like it is Wednesday. The rest of the forecast looks rather wet with nearly a 100% chance of rain Monday night

