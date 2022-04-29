Tourism grant available for Iowa communities

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - As the nation’s economy continues the slow recovery process from the pandemic, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is hoping to boost Iowa’s tourism industry with grant funding.

Earlier this month, Governor Reynolds announced that $100 million would be available through the Destination Iowa grant program.

The grants would be used for funding projects that involve economic development, outdoor recreation and tourism attractions.

The hope is that the program would boost Iowa’s traveler profile, increase visitor spending and spur economic growth.

One site that could benefit from the program includes Old Fort Madison.

Site Manager Eugene Watkins said if they do apply, the funding could help with maintenance costs and long term projects.

“There are a lot of repairs that need to be done. We have timbers within some of the buildings that have rotted because we do flood periodically down here. So one of the big things down here would be possibly to raise the fort as they did the old train depot a number of years ago,” said Watkins.

He said the depot raising was a large project because it’s made of bricks. Raising the fort would be less cumbersome because it is made of wooden logs.

Watkins said there are a few other things that the funding could help with as well that would improve the visitor experience at the fort and keep history alive in the region.

“There’s a few other odds and ends... there’s a few extra buildings, like we could use one of the kitchens rebuilt and the guard house. And just a lot of renovations and things like that to improve and to repair to keep it going for the next generation,” said Watkins.

The application period will open May 9. The money is coming through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

While many improvement projects are in the plans, Watkins said he is excited to welcome visitors back to the fort beginning Sunday, May 1.

He said there will be an opening celebration with the firing of a canon Sunday around 10 a.m.

Watkins said the fort will be open weekends in May, and will increase hours over the summer.

