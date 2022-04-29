Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (April 28) QHS Volleyball Standout Mayci Minor Signs National Letter Of Intent And QU Pitching Product Riley Martin Is Moving Up In The Chicago Cubs Organization

2022 NFL Draft Gets Underway In Las Vegas Tonight
QHS Volleyball Standout Signs National Letter Of Intent
QHS Volleyball Standout Signs National Letter Of Intent
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The excitement in the air and the smiles on the faces of those in attendance at the Quincy High gym this afternoon really told the story before anything was ever spoken or written. Another proud Lady Blue Devil was set to sign a National Letter Of Intent with family members and close friends standing by along with future and past teammates. They were all on hand to support QHS senior volleyball standout Mayci Minor as she signed her NLI with the Trailblazers of John Wood Community College. We’ll have the story from “The Gem City”...

The “recruiting buzz” surrounding the John Wood basketball program right now is almost at an all-time high just 24 hours after Monroe City basketball standout Joshua Talton announced (via his Twitter account) that he was 100 % committed in attending JWCC next season. The Blazers basketball program would certainly relish having the reining MBCA Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year on their roster next season, especially after losing a number of talented and experienced backcourt players to graduation. Officially, longtime John Wood head coach Brad Hoyt can’t comment on any verbal commitments, but he did offer some insight on the recruiting journey ahead for the Blazers.

Quincy University Hawks baseball product Riley Martin is on the move once again in the Chicago Cubs organization. The prized lefty is now set to leave the Myrtle Beach (SC) Pelicans after pitching less than 14 innings for the Class A franchise. We’ll have details on where Martin is headed next within the ranks of the Cubs minor league system.

