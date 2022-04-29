WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 28) Camp Point Central Lady Panthers Post A Win On The Softball Dirt Against West Hancock And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Hickman On The MSHSAA Diamond
QND Lady Raiders Post A Victory Against Beardstown
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Thursday, April 28, 2022
High School Baseball
Macomb Bombers 13
Illini West 11
IW Chargers Slide To (4-12) On The Season
Pittsfield 13
Payson-Seymour 9
IHSA Softball
West Hancock 4
Camp Point Central 17 (Final/5 Innings)
Pleasant Hill 9
Triopia 0
Quincy Notre Dame 14
Beardstown 6
Illini West 5
Macomb 8
IW Lady Chargers At QND On Friday (Weather Permitting)
MSHSAA Baseball
Hannibal 10
Hickman 20
HHS Pirates Now (12-10) On The Season
Palmyra 8
Centralia 6
Wellsville-Middletown 1
Bowling Green 16
BG Bobcats Now (11-2) On The Season
Schuyler County 0
Green City 10
SC Rams Now (3-8) On The Season
Salisbury 10
Scotland County 12
SC Tigers Now (6-8) On The Season
Canton
La Plata (PPD)
High School Soccer
Burlington Tournament Of Champions
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 1
Olathe North 1
IGHSAU Soccer
Mount Pleasant 7
Keokuk 3
KHS Lady Chiefs Slide To (3-7) On The Season
KHS: Suzi Whitaker (1 Goal) / Brianna Maerz ( 2 Goals) / (GK) Natasha Cale (17 Saves)
IHSAA Soccer
Fort Madison 3
Washington 1
FM: Mitchell Pothitakis ( 2 Goals / 1 Assist )
Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)
Austin Miller ( 1 Assist )
Nathan Wiggins ( 1 Assist )
(GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 3 saves including one PK save in the 2nd half )
We improve to 8-3 (7-0). We are at Keokuk Monday.
FM Bloodhounds Now (8-3) Overall & (7-0) In Conference Play
IHSAA Golf (Girls)
Team Standings
1. Pella - 197
2. Fairfield - 203
3. Keokuk - 204
Keokuk individual scores:
Natalie Ames 44 (Medalist)
Anna Hinton 52
Heidi Rose 54
Allison Ames 54
Kaylie Watson 55
Chloe Ruhl 58
MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)
Senior Night At Porter Stadium
Mexico 0
Hannibal 8
HHS: Bella Falconer 3 Goals/1 Assist
HHS Lady Pirates Now (16-3) Overall & (8-0) In The NCMC
