WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 28) Camp Point Central Lady Panthers Post A Win On The Softball Dirt Against West Hancock And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Hickman On The MSHSAA Diamond

Thursday, April 28, 2022

High School Baseball

Macomb Bombers 13

Illini West 11

IW Chargers Slide To (4-12) On The Season

Pittsfield 13

Payson-Seymour 9

IHSA Softball

West Hancock 4

Camp Point Central 17 (Final/5 Innings)

Pleasant Hill 9

Triopia 0

Quincy Notre Dame 14

Beardstown 6

Illini West 5

Macomb 8

IW Lady Chargers At QND On Friday (Weather Permitting)

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 10

Hickman 20

HHS Pirates Now (12-10) On The Season

Palmyra 8

Centralia 6

Wellsville-Middletown 1

Bowling Green 16

BG Bobcats Now (11-2) On The Season

Schuyler County 0

Green City 10

SC Rams Now (3-8) On The Season

Salisbury 10

Scotland County 12

SC Tigers Now (6-8) On The Season

Canton

La Plata (PPD)

High School Soccer

Burlington Tournament Of Champions

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 1

Olathe North 1

IGHSAU Soccer

Mount Pleasant 7

Keokuk 3

KHS Lady Chiefs Slide To (3-7) On The Season

KHS: Suzi Whitaker (1 Goal) / Brianna Maerz ( 2 Goals) / (GK) Natasha Cale (17 Saves)

IHSAA Soccer

Fort Madison 3

Washington 1

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis ( 2 Goals / 1 Assist )

Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)

Austin Miller ( 1 Assist )

Nathan Wiggins ( 1 Assist )

(GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 3 saves including one PK save in the 2nd half )

We improve to 8-3 (7-0). We are at Keokuk Monday.

FM Bloodhounds Now (8-3) Overall & (7-0) In Conference Play

IHSAA Golf (Girls)

Team Standings

1. Pella - 197

2. Fairfield - 203

3. Keokuk - 204

Keokuk individual scores:

Natalie Ames 44 (Medalist)

Anna Hinton 52

Heidi Rose 54

Allison Ames 54

Kaylie Watson 55

Chloe Ruhl 58

MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)

Senior Night At Porter Stadium

Mexico 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Bella Falconer 3 Goals/1 Assist

HHS Lady Pirates Now (16-3) Overall & (8-0) In The NCMC

