WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (April 28) Camp Point Central Lady Panthers Post A Win On The Softball Dirt Against West Hancock And The Hannibal Pirates Fall To Defeat Against Hickman On The MSHSAA Diamond

QND Lady Raiders Post A Victory Against Beardstown
Hannibal Pirates Head Baseball Coach Ian Hatton

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, April 28, 2022

High School Baseball

Macomb Bombers 13

Illini West 11

IW Chargers Slide To (4-12) On The Season

Pittsfield 13

Payson-Seymour 9

IHSA Softball

West Hancock 4

Camp Point Central 17 (Final/5 Innings)

Pleasant Hill 9

Triopia 0

Quincy Notre Dame 14

Beardstown 6

Illini West 5

Macomb 8

IW Lady Chargers At QND On Friday (Weather Permitting)

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal 10

Hickman 20

HHS Pirates Now (12-10) On The Season

Palmyra 8

Centralia 6

Wellsville-Middletown 1

Bowling Green 16

BG Bobcats Now (11-2) On The Season

Schuyler County 0

Green City 10

SC Rams Now (3-8) On The Season

Salisbury 10

Scotland County 12

SC Tigers Now (6-8) On The Season

Canton

La Plata (PPD)

High School Soccer

Burlington Tournament Of Champions

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 1

Olathe North 1

IGHSAU Soccer

Mount Pleasant 7

Keokuk 3

KHS Lady Chiefs Slide To (3-7) On The Season

KHS: Suzi Whitaker (1 Goal) / Brianna Maerz ( 2 Goals) / (GK) Natasha Cale (17 Saves)

IHSAA Soccer

Fort Madison 3

Washington 1

FM: Mitchell Pothitakis ( 2 Goals / 1 Assist )

Phillip Goldie (1 Goal)

Austin Miller ( 1 Assist )

Nathan Wiggins ( 1 Assist )

(GK) Reiburn Turnbull ( 3 saves including one PK save in the 2nd half )

We improve to 8-3 (7-0).  We are at Keokuk Monday.

FM Bloodhounds Now (8-3) Overall & (7-0) In Conference Play

IHSAA Golf (Girls)

Team Standings

1. Pella - 197

2. Fairfield - 203

3. Keokuk - 204

Keokuk individual scores:

Natalie Ames 44 (Medalist)

Anna Hinton 52

Heidi Rose 54

Allison Ames 54

Kaylie Watson 55

Chloe Ruhl 58

MSHSAA Soccer (Girls)

Senior Night At Porter Stadium

Mexico 0

Hannibal 8

HHS: Bella Falconer 3 Goals/1 Assist

HHS Lady Pirates Now (16-3) Overall & (8-0) In The NCMC

