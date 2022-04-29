Advertisement

Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant months before recalls happened, a complaint shows.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A whistleblower complained to the Food and Drug Administration about safety concerns months before infant formula was taken off store shelves, according to newly released documents.

Three popular brands of formula produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan were recalled in February.

Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two children died.

The recall included several types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand products.

The whistleblower complaint was sent in October and released this week.

A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated.

The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns, and he was one of several people who came forward about safety issues.

Abbott said it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

The federal agency also is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. After receiving the complaint in October, the former employee was not interviewed until December.

The FDA did not do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne R Voelkel
Hannibal arson suspect identified
Richard "Toby" Elsenpeter, who as Toby Dick Ellis hosted "Possum Holler Opry" for 10 years on...
Birthday celebration features blast from WGEM past
Home at 902 Fulton Avenue.
Hannibal house fire suspect identified
Transitions School
Transitions School to shift focus to children with autism
Oitker teaches students
Western teacher wins Golden Apple Award

Latest News

Weather Update - Brian Inman
Weather Update - Brian Inman
Stolen Vehicle in Pike Co.
Pike County stolen truck report leads to another stolen vehicle being found
Strong storms that erupt in Kansas may hold together and impact our area
Severe storms possible for some
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern