Cooler with clouds on Sunday

After a couple active days of weather across the Midwest, the worst of the severe weather jumped right over the Tri-States Saturday morning and afternoon. Storms fired up over central and Northern Illinois, while a cold front brought gusty winds and dropping temperatures to the Tri-States.

Temperatures will continue falling into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees overnight, with partly cloudy skies. Heading into the day on Sunday, the low pressure system will take it’s time pulling away from the region, guaranteeing a cloudy start with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Temperatures will also stay below average, with most topping out in the low 60′s.

A few locations in Southern counties (Monroe/Ralls/Shelby) are more likely to see some sunshine pop out, which could help temperatures rebound into the mid 60′s. Temperatures for everyone else will rebound into the mid to upper 60′s on Monday, but rain chances will make a comeback for the first week of May.

